WATCH: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Leave Goa after Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding

Hyderabad: Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21 in the presence of numerous prominent figures from Bollywood. Following the ceremony, many guests made their way back to Mumbai. Among the guests who were papped at the airport departing from Goa were Shahid Kapoor, along with rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday.

On February 22, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen leaving Goa after Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding. For the journey, Ananya sported a sleeveless black maxi dress, while Aditya opted for a tartan shirt teamed up with jeans, sunglasses, and a cap.

Shahid Kapoor was also spotted departing from Goa, graciously posing for selfies with fans at the airport. The actor was clad in a white t-shirt, jeans, and black sunglasses.

After Rakul and Jackky tied the knot, the couple took to Instagram to share their first wedding pictures in a joint post. Reportedly, the couple had an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding ceremony in Goa. The chooda ceremony was held on the morning of February 21, followed by the 'saat phere' after 3:30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. An after-party was also reportedly organised in Goa for all the attendees.

Rakul and Jackky were neighbours and their bond grew during the lockdowns, leading to a romantic relationship. They confirmed their relationship on Rakul's birthday on October 10, 2021, and since then, have frequently shared photos and expressed their feelings for each other in various interviews.