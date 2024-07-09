WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan And Nag Ashwin Discuss Intricate Details About Kalki 2898 AD, Full Podcast To Be Out Soon

Hyderabad: The futuristic sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has been making waves since its release on June 27, 2024. As the movie continues to break records and garner praise from both critics and viewers, the buzz surrounding Kalki 2898 AD only intensifies. On Tuesday, the makers teased fans with an upcoming podcast where director Nag Ashwin and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who portrays Ashwatthama in the movie, delve into the intricacies of the film.

Taking to Instagram, production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a snippet of the podcast featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Nag Ashwin engaging in a riveting conversation. The caption of the post read, "The Podcast with ASHWATTHAMA. Legendary @amitabhbachchan in conversation with Director @nag_ashwin about #Kalki2898AD. Full interview out soon!"

The podcast offers a glimpse into the thought process behind the film's concept. When Big B asked about the inspiration behind Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin revealed that it is rooted in the final events of the Mahabharata. Amitabh Bachchan, intrigued by the film's title, probed further, inquiring about the creative vision that drove the project. Nag Ashwin explained that in the Kalyug era, the most precious gift that can be taken away from humanity is the gift of life, which is closely tied to the concept of fertility.

The conversation also delved into the film's pivotal scenes, including the 'agni pariksha', where the female protagonist, Sumathi, played by Deepika Padukone, walks unharmed through a ball of fire. Amitabh Bachchan expressed his admiration for the film's grandeur, stating that he would love to experience the reaction of the Telugu-speaking audience in a Hyderabad theatre.

The full interview, which promises to offer more insights into the making of Kalki 2898 AD, is set to be released soon. The film, boasting an impressive star cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, is already on the verge of surpassing the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office, cementing its position as a cinematic masterpiece.