WATCH: Alia Bhatt Papped at Mumbai Airport in All-Black Outfit after She Wraps up Jigra Shoot

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was in Singapore for the shooting of her upcoming film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Upon completing the filming, Alia captivated her followers by dropping photos from the set on Thursday. Now, on Friday, the 30-year-old actor was papped at the Mumbai airport as she made her way back to Mumbai, oozing her signature style and charisma.

Upon her return from Singapore, all attention was on Alia as she landed at the Mumbai airport. Clad in a striking all-black ensemble, she paired a chic zipper with voguish trousers and stylish footwear, showcasing her unrivaled fashion sense. She tied the ensemble together with dark sunglasses and a black handbag, accentuating her look with finesse. Embracing a natural, no makeup-free look, Alia allowed her beauty to radiate, with her hair flowing freely. With an air of confidence, she made a remarkable entrance before entering her vehicle.

Taking about Jigra, the film was announced in September last year. The announcement video hints at a narrative of a sister's unwavering affection for her brother, willing to go to any lengths to protect him. This cinematic venture is a collaborative effort between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production banner, Eternal Sunshine. Meanwhile, Alia's most recent appearance was in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Apart from Jigra, her forthcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Jee Le Zaraa. Notably, Jigra marks the second cinematic creation of Vedang Raina, following his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year.