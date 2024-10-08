WATCH: Alia Bhatt Delivers Cute Telugu Speech During Jigra Promotions; Shares Warm Hug With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Hyderabad: The buzz around the highly anticipated project Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, continues to rise as the film's release date draws closer. Recently, lead actor Alia Bhatt reached Hyderabad for the film's promotions. In a heartwarming moment, Alia met Telugu stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rana Daggubati. The promotional event took an exciting turn when Alia charmed the audience by delivering a brief speech in Telugu, much to the delight of the local crowd.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Alia is seen adorably speaking in Telugu, winning over fans and showcasing her efforts to connect with the regional audience. Another viral moment from the event was Alia’s warm interaction with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two stars greeted each other with a friendly hug that sent their fans into a frenzy, with many cheering loudly for the sweet gesture. Samantha, visibly moved by the love from the crowd, smiled and acknowledged the enthusiastic applause. This camaraderie between Alia and Samantha became the highlight of the event, with the internet buzzing about their adorable moment together.

As Jigra gears up for its October 11 release, the film has secured a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a run time of 155 minutes. Directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, this action-thriller promises to deliver an intense and gripping experience. With Alia leading the charge, the film is already creating major anticipation ahead of its big-screen debut.