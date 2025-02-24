Watch: Akshay Kumar Praises Arrangements at Maha Kumbh; Katrina Kaif Meets Spiritual Leaders Post Holy Dip

Hyderabad: The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented turnout of not just devotees but also celebrities, with Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif joining the sacred ritual at the revered Triveni Sangam on Monday.

Kumar expressed his gratitude for the well-organised arrangements at the venue, highlighting the improvements since the last Kumbh in 2019. After completing the ritual at the Triveni Sangam, Akshay shared his appreciation, saying, "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed."

Reflecting on his previous experiences, the actor reminisced about the 2019 Kumbh, saying, "I still remember when the Kumbh took place in 2019, people used to bring their own gathri (bundle of belongings)... but now many influential personalities like Ambani, Adani, and famous actors are coming. This shows how good the arrangements are."

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif at Maha Kumbh (Video source: PTI)

He further expressed his gratitude to the officials and security personnel, saying, "I want to thank all the officials and security personnel for taking care of everyone here. They have ensured the safety and comfort of all the devotees."

Meanwhile, Katrina met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Speaking to a news agency, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

On February 13, Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Maha Kumbh, ahead of release of his film Chhaava. Maha Kumbh Mela, taking place at the revered Triveni Sangam, continues to attract devotees and celebrities.