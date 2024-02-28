WATCH: Akshay Kumar Visits Udaipur's Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad Hostel, Performs Prayers with Students

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for the upcoming film Khel Khel Mein in Rajasthan's Udaipur alongside his co-star Taapsee Pannu. During this time, the actor took a break from his busy schedule and visited the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad hostel in Kherwara Chhaoni. Now, a video capturing his participation in a puja at the hostel has emerged online, revealing his spiritual involvement during the visit.

The 56-year-old actor interacted with the students at the hostel about cleanliness and then offered prayers to Lord Jagdish. Earlier, when the hostel was inaugurated on 12 January 2024, Akshay Kumar's secretary Bali attended and contributed Rs one crore towards the construction of the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad building.

This demonstrates the actor's dedication to social welfare. Meanwhile, the film Khel Khel Mein is a remake of the popular Italian movie Perfetti Sconosciuti, made for the Indian audience.

WATCH: Akshay Kumar Performs Puja in Udaipur Hostel, Donates Rs 1 Cr Towards Building Construction

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is known for projects such as Dulha Mil Gaya starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen, as well as Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, the anticipation surrounding Khel Khel Mein, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk, is mounting within the film industry.

While the official details of Khel Khel Mein are eagerly awaited, Akshay Kumar is all geared up to appear alongside Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, set for a release during Eid 2024. The film features Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.