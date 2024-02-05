Watch: Akshay Kumar Dances to the Tunes of Lord Shiva in Spiritual Song Shambhu

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar is all set to mesmerise fans with the spiritually laden song video titled Shambhu. The actor on Monday dropped the song on his social media handle. The video song displays his portrayal of a devout Shiv Bhakt who exudes real devotion to Lord Shiva.

Akshay can be seen wearing traditional attire in the song as he embodies the essence of a Shiv Bhakt. Sharing the song, Kumar wrote in the caption: "Our divine tribute, #Shambhu, is here for all to experience! 🙏🏻🔱#ShambhuOutNow." Akshay, dressed in traditional clothes, embodied the essence of a Shiv Bhakt decked with a sacred Tripundra tilak, symbolic tattoos, and expressing great devotion.

His looks depict the holy ambiance with flowing locks, Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a Trishul in hand, which is an important symbol in Shiva worship. Shambhu promises a musical journey into spirituality, led by Akshay's religious personality. The song is sung by the actor himself, along with Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose. Abhinav Shekhar's lyrics compliment the music composed by Vikram Montrose.

The actor recently completed shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Jordan. The lead actors Akshay, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar have returned to Mumbai after prolonged filming in Jordan for key portions, celebrating the film's completion in particular. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is planned to release in theatres on Eid 2024.

This pan-India film, shot in locales such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, is gaining attention for its big size and Hollywood-style cinematography. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an intriguing villain in the film, and Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F also play key roles. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.