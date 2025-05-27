Watch: Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On Paresh Rawal's Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Says 'I Am Not Going To...'

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar has finally spoken out about the controversy surrounding Paresh Rawal's unexpected exit from Hera Pheri 3. At the trailer launch event for Housefull 5, the actor responded to the online buzz and confirmed that the matter is serious and currently in the hands of the court.

When asked about Paresh's departure from the much-loved franchise, Akshay chose his words carefully. "I've been working with him for 30 years. He is a great actor, and we are very good friends," said Akshay, adding, "But this is not the right place to discuss the issue. It is a serious matter and will be handled by the court."

Akshay Kumar opens up on Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 (Video source:)

Akshay also defended his longtime co-star against online trolls. He said it was wrong for people to use disrespectful words against someone as senior as Rawal. "I wouldn't appreciate people calling him foolish or anything like that," he added. Paresh's abrupt exit surprised fans and the film industry. It was reported that the trouble was based on legal issues with the actor and the film team. Akshay had gone legal as well.

Following this news, Paresh released a statement on social media. He said his lawyer had sent a response to the film's producers. "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest," Rawal posted on X. He also clarified that his decision to leave the film was not due to creative differences with director Priyadarshan. "I have immense love, respect, and faith in him," Rawal wrote.

Hera Pheri 3 is being directed by Priyadarshan and was supposed to reunite the iconic trio of Akshay, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh. With the drama surrounding Rawal's exit, the future of the film now remains uncertain.