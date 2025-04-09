Watch: Ahead of Raid 2 Release, Ajay Devgn Says 'We're All Struggling', Reflects On Content Crisis in Hindi Cinema

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Raid 2. On Tuesday, the actor attended trailer release event of Raid 2 in Mumbai, where he spoke about the crisis in the Hindi film industry. Salman Khan's Sikandar, which was billed as an Eid tentpole release, is crawling at the box office. The first quarter of 2025 turned out to be less eventful except Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava managed to keep the cash registers ringing. Reflecting on the current scenario, Ajay said that the industry is struggling to understand the evolved taste of the audience in the post-COVID era.

Ajay Devgn On Hindi Films Failing At Box Office

Speaking at the trailer launch of Raid 2, Ajay said, "We're still struggling. We're not sure (about) what the audience would come in (theatres) for and what not. But we think we have an idea of how the audiences have evolved and changed during the pandemic. Also, too much exposure of international (content). We are adapting to it and that's how we are also changing... (we are) trying to figure things out."

Ajay Devgn Reflects On Content Crisis in Hindi Cinema (Video: PTI)

According to Ajay, the problem is not restricted to Hindi cinema. "It's not that Bollywood films are not working. Films from all over the world... Some are working and some are not working. It could be Bollywood, it could be the South film industry or Hollywood. The situation is the same everywhere," he added.

Ticket Pricing: One Of The Factors?

"I don't think that (ticket pricing) is the reason because if the audience is coming they are coming at the same price. I think the audience is deciding what film to watch and not to watch...The audience doesn't get attracted to (promotion). They want content. If your trailer or teaser (is liked by the audience), or if they like the songs, then the audience definitely comes. Basically, it all boils down to what they want to see and if they are getting it in the trailer or not," he said.

Coming to Raid 2, the film is a sequel to his 2018 film Raid. Ajay reprises the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the film helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Raid 2 is a joint venture by T-Series and Panorama Studios. The film will hit the big screens on May 1.