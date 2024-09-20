ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari Holds on to Hubby Siddharth's Hand in First Appearance Post Wedding

Newly-wed star couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made a stunning appearance at the Mumbai airport first time after their wedding on Monday. The couple held on to each other as they made their way out of the airport terminal.

Hyderabad: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently made headlines with their minimal, intimate, and traditional wedding on September 16. The star couple made their first public appearance together at the Mumbai airport on Friday, winning the hearts of netizens once again with their solid chemistry. The couple, who had kept their relationship private for the longest, was seen walking hand in hand, exuding joy and warmth as they greeted fans and paparazzi on their arrival in the city.

Aditi looked stunning in a pink silk kurta set adorned with a red-bordered dupatta, complemented by sindoor on her forehead. Siddharth opted for a casual yet stylish denim shirt paired with black pants and a cap, rocking a relaxed style. Their happiness was evident as they smiled and posed for the cameras, looking stunning together.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Telangana's Wanaparthy district, where they wore ethereal outfits designed by Sabyasachi. Aditi's heartfelt wedding post on Instagram expressed their deep connection, saying, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... to being Pixie Soulmates for eternity." Their love story began on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021, and they confirmed their engagement earlier this year with a sweet selfie that set social media abuzz.

On the professional front, Aditi recently garnered praise for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi, while Siddharth was seen in the highly anticipated Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The latter will next feature in The Test alongside Nayanthara and R. Madhavan. He also has Indian 3 in his kitty.

