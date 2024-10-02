ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Aamir Khan And His Mother Visit Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Residence After Her Father's Death

Aamir Khan and his mother, Zeenat Hussain, visited his ex-wife Reena Dutta in Mumbai following the death of her father. Their appearance drew attention on social media, showcasing Aamir in traditional attire as he left Reena's residence.

Aamir Khan And His Mother Visit Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Residence After Her Father's Death (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his mother Zeenat Hussain paid a visit to his ex-wife Reena Dutta on Wednesday, after the passing of her father. The visit drew significant attention on social media, with several visuals of the duo outside Reena's residence in Mumbai surfacing online.

In one of the videos, Aamir was spotted leaving Reena's house and getting into his car, where he was seen placing his hand on his chest and looking around thoughtfully. The actor opted for traditional attire, wearing a printed kurta paired with a brown dhoti, while Zeenat was dressed in a green kurta as she arrived at Reena's home.

Aamir and Reena Dutta, who married in 1986, share two children - daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. The couple divorced in 2002. Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005, but they parted ways in 2021 after 15 years of marriage. They have a son, Azad, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

Earlier this year, Kiran spoke fondly of Reena in an interview with a newswire, emphasising that Reena remained part of the family after her divorce from Aamir. She noted, "Reena never left the family… we became really good friends because she is an incredible human being. I absolutely love her; she's a dear friend."

Aamir, who last appeared in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, is set to feature in Sitaare Zameen Par and will produce Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, which stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta among others.

