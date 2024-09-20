Watch 5 Dance Reels of Imanvi, the Fresh Face Set to Sizzle with Prabhas in Hanu Raghavapudi's Next

Hyderabad: Iman Esmail, known as Imanvi, is set to debut alongside Prabhas in an upcoming period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, recently kicked off with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, and all eyes are on the talented newcomer.

As the social media sensation gears up to make a splash in the film industry, here are some of the most viewed dance videos that garnered her a humongous fan following and eventually a role opposite superstar Prabahs.

Imanvi has a significant following on social media, boasting 836,000 followers on Instagram and an impressive 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube. Her journey began as a dancer and content creator, where she captivated audiences with her dance moves and choreography. In 2020, her dance for the song Ramta Jogi from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor's Taal went viral, showcasing her talent.

More recently, her solo dance reel set to Tum Tum from Enemy gained traction on Instagram, further propelling her into the spotlight and opening doors to acting opportunities. Born in Delhi and raised in Los Angeles, the dancer is not new to acting.

According to her IMDb profile, she also starred in the short film "Being Sa-rah," where she played the titular character, an immigrant navigating life in a new country.

The upcoming film, referred to as PrabhasHanu, featuring Prabhas and Imanvi is set in the 1940s and tells the tale of a warrior emerging from societal shadows to seek justice for buried injustices. Imanvi's debut is highly anticipated, alongside veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada. With her crazy social media presence and impressive dance background, Imanvi is poised to make a memorable entrance into the world of cinema.