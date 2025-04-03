Was Salman Khan The Target? Mumbai Police Arrest Five Shooters Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Mumbai: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police claims to have foiled a major attack by arresting five suspected shooters having connections with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police also seized seven pistols and 21 live cartridges from their possession.
While the suspects were arrested from Andheri on March 30, concerns have again emerged especially with the gang's history of threatening Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
Last week, senior officials of the Crime Branch received intelligence reports that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had arrived Mumbai with weapons. Acting on the intel reports, several undercover teams tracked their movements, and arrested them from Andheri. Those who have been arrested include Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, Sumit Kumar Dilawar, Shreyas Yadav, Devendra Saxena, and Vivek Gupta, hailing from Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Among the arrestees, Sumit and Vikas Thakur are history-sheeters with cases registered against him in various police stations.
Officials said that all five suspects are currently being interrogated and the motive behind possession of weapons is under investigation.
Bhaijaan Salman Khan has been on the radar of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his group, receiving constant threats ever since the blackbuck poaching case. The actor's security was increased after he received a threat from the Bishnoi gang in 2023. Nearly eight months ago, early in the morning around 5 AM, four rounds were fired outside Salman's residence in Galaxy Apartment. After this attack, security measures were further heightened. His balcony in Galaxy Apartment was bulletproofed, high-resolution surveillance cameras were installed, while he was provided with a Y+ category security by the Maharashtra government.
Salman Khan now travels in a bulletproof car. Wherever he goes, he is escorted by 11 armed personnel of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of Maharashtra Police, which includes commandos and two PSOs, along with two escort vehicles.
Read More
'Cramps My Style': Salman Khan Opens Up For The First Time About Life Under Tight Security Amid Bishnoi Gang Threats