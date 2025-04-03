ETV Bharat / entertainment

Was Salman Khan The Target? Mumbai Police Arrest Five Shooters Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Mumbai: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police claims to have foiled a major attack by arresting five suspected shooters having connections with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police also seized seven pistols and 21 live cartridges from their possession.

While the suspects were arrested from Andheri on March 30, concerns have again emerged especially with the gang's history of threatening Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Last week, senior officials of the Crime Branch received intelligence reports that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had arrived Mumbai with weapons. Acting on the intel reports, several undercover teams tracked their movements, and arrested them from Andheri. Those who have been arrested include Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, Sumit Kumar Dilawar, Shreyas Yadav, Devendra Saxena, and Vivek Gupta, hailing from Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Among the arrestees, Sumit and Vikas Thakur are history-sheeters with cases registered against him in various police stations.

Officials said that all five suspects are currently being interrogated and the motive behind possession of weapons is under investigation.