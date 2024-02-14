'Was Licking My Wounds': SRK Reflects on Setbacks, Dream Film, and Retirement Plans - Watch

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan recently spoke about his nearly five-year hiatus from films during the World Government Summit in Dubai. He candidly admitted that he took time off to recover from the disappointment of several big-budget movie failures he experienced in the 2010s, including Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan, Ra.One, Raaes, and Zero. These setbacks led him to retreat from the limelight between 2019 and 2023.

During the event in Dubai, King Khan discussed this period with Richard Quest, acknowledging that he was "licking his wounds" and feeling disheartened after the string of flops. Reflecting on his break, Shah Rukh revealed that he immersed himself in learning how to make pizzas, using the opportunity to focus on something different from filmmaking.

The actor said, despite the setbacks, his family and team remained supportive, encouraging him to return to his passion for cinema. He acknowledged that he had become too focused on innovation and perfection, losing touch with his audience. Shah Rukh underlined the importance of understanding what his fans wanted to see from him, which led him back to stories that inspire hope, happiness, and love.

Regarding his retirement plans, Shah Rukh humorously remarked that it is possibly 35 years from now. The 58-year-old superstar also spoke about his dream film and said he envisions ending his career with a film that achieves international success, but he believes that day is far in the future.

2023 marked King Khan's massive return to the screen with three consecutive hits: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. These films marked significant milestones in his career, with Pathaan and Jawan becoming his highest-grossing films to date. The success of these movies reaffirmed Shah Rukh Khan's enduring popularity and his ability to connect with audiences through stories that inspire and entertain.