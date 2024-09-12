Warm Welcome Awaits Deepika Padukone And Her Daughter As Ranveer Singh Plans Grand Homecoming: Reports

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently relishing the pleasant experience of being new parents, having recently welcomed their first child, a daughter. Deepika was admitted to the hospital on September 7, 2024, and it has now come to light that she is set to be discharged. Reports indicate that Ranveer has made special arrangements to ensure a grand welcome for both his wife and their little girl when they return home.

As per a report by a newswire, Deepika is set to leave the hospital today, September 12, 2024. According to the information provided by the source, both Deepika and her baby are reported to be in good health, and the family is looking forward to heading home together. Ranveer Singh has reportedly organised a warm welcome for his beloved ladies. In addition, the report revealed that the couple has followed a no-photo policy concerning their newborn and has requested that paparazzi respect their wish not to capture them.

In celebrating the arrival of their daughter, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to make an official announcement. They shared a heartwarming image that had, "Welcome Baby Girl!" along with the date of birth marked as "8.9.2024," elegantly framed with a golden bow. This joyful announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from numerous celebrities within the Bollywood industry.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the movie Singham Again. The action film will mark Deepika’s entry into the Cop Universe created by Rohit Shetty. She will be playing the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, while Ranveer will reprise his character from Simmba. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

