Ice Cube's War Of The Worlds Bombs With 0 pc On Rotten Tomatoes; Panned As 'Disaster'

Hyderabad: The latest film adaptation of H.G. Wells' classic novel War of the Worlds, released on Amazon Prime Video om July 30, 2025. The film, in an unexpected way, met with overwhelmingly negative response, earning a rare 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, starring rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube and actress Eva Longoria, also holds a 3.2/10 rating on IMDb based on over 8,000 votes.

The Rich Lee directroial attempts to modernise Wells' 1898 alien invasion narrative through the lens of contemporary themes such as digital surveillance, online communication, and privacy. However, the execution has failed to resonate. Critics Call It "Unwatchable" and "A Feature-Length Amazon Ad" among other negative reviews. According to a foreign daily, the film is "a disaster," with the critic stating: "Even with a Prime subscription, you have to sit through two minutes of ads to watch 90 more of what amounts to a feature-length commercial for all things Amazon."

The movie's integration of product placements, including one scene reportedly showing an Amazon product page for a flash drive, has further fuelled backlash. Another news wire reported: "Told entirely through screens and digital devices, this 'screenlife' thriller tries to bring H.G. Wells' classic into the tech era, but not only fails at being entertaining, but fails at being a movie itself."

Viewers' Response

On social media, users shared screenshots mocking the film's visuals and script, calling it "unwatchable" and "possibly the worst film in years." "The film's tagline: 'It's worse than you think' sums up the entire movie," one user posted.

Several viewers on IMDb left scathing reviews, which read: "War of the World Waste: This movie is a complete waste of cinematic resources! Ice Cube is ridiculous as 'Mr. Everything'… The writers of this must be about 15 years old."

"Comically Bad, wrote another, adding, "Some of the worst acting across the board… The best actors in the film were the aliens." Another wrote: "Beyond Belief Bland: No storyline. Talent-free acting. Alien ships arrive after 25 minutes, but it's too late. They can have this Earth."

Poor Reception Compared to Earlier Adaptations

The new War of the Worlds has failed to live up to the legacy of its predecessors. The 1953 adaptation holds an 89 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, while the 2005 version directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise maintains a 76 percent rating.

The 2025 version stars Ice Cube as government analyst Will Radford, with Eva Longoria, Iman Benson, and Clark Gregg in supporting roles. The screenplay was written by Kenneth A. Golde and Marc Hyman.