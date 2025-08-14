War 2 X Review: Does the Hrithik Roshan - Jr NTR Actioner Live Up To The Hype?

Hyderabad: War 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, has stormed into theatres a day before Independence Day. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the high-octane action spectacle marks the first-ever collaboration between Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Telugu sensation Jr NTR. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is the sixth instalment in YRF's spy universe.

Packed with slick action sequences, grand visuals, and an intense face-off between two screen heavyweights, War 2 had promised a massive cinematic event. Early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) show a mix of euphoric praise and sharp criticism.

Some fans are already calling it a winner. One user declared, "Way way better than War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. #War2 Ayan is the man 💥💥." Another gushed, "Positive: NTR completely outclassed Hrithik in dance number. Top grace and ease. @tarak9999 💥 #War2."

The chemistry between the two leads is another highlight for many. "#War2 — Action packed celebration of two finest actors of Indian cinema! @iHrithik in action & emotional scenes are 🔥. Best intro after #Yamadonga & #RRR for @tarak9999! Chase scene in 1st half 🥵. Don't expect any story turning twists! Emotional scenes in 2nd half may not connect to all," wrote one viewer.

For some, it was pure family entertainment. "Just came back from watching #War2 with my wife and sons. Everyone enjoyed it! #HrithikRoshan shines! He has amazing screen presence! He carries this film! Ayan Mukherjee is a brilliant director," a fan posted.

But the applause isn't universal. Harsh reviews are also making noise online. One disappointed user wrote, "If #Coolie was a disaster, War 2 is a full-blown cinematic apocalypse. Glossy visuals can't mask the hollow storytelling… a sequel that makes you question why the first one even existed." Another blunt reaction read, "#WAR2Review ⭐ Sluggish, uninteresting screenplay with terrible VFX. The twists were mediocre. Most sequences were unintentionally funny. #HrithikRoshan had charm but that's not gonna save this distastefully crafted dud… Don't waste 💰."

Ahead of release, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR made a special joint appeal to fans, urging them to avoid spoilers. "Please protect our spoilers at any cost," Hrithik said, while Jr NTR added, "Spoilers are no fun and hugely impact the film-watching experience."

With its Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu release, War 2 aims for pan-India dominance. Whether the audience sides with the praise or the criticism, the film's action, star power, and spy-universe connection ensure it will remain the talk of the week.