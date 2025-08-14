War 2 X Review: Does the Hrithik Roshan - Jr NTR Actioner Live Up To The Hype?

Hyderabad: War 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, has stormed into theatres a day before Independence Day. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the high-octane action spectacle marks the first-ever collaboration between Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Telugu sensation Jr NTR. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is the sixth instalment in YRF's spy universe.
Packed with slick action sequences, grand visuals, and an intense face-off between two screen heavyweights, War 2 had promised a massive cinematic event. Early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) show a mix of euphoric praise and sharp criticism.
Some fans are already calling it a winner. One user declared, "Way way better than War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. #War2 Ayan is the man 💥💥." Another gushed, "Positive: NTR completely outclassed Hrithik in dance number. Top grace and ease. @tarak9999 💥 #War2."
Way way better than War Pathaan and Tiger3 #War2 Ayan is the man 💥💥— 🫂 (@vaddulebabu) August 14, 2025
The chemistry between the two leads is another highlight for many. "#War2 — Action packed celebration of two finest actors of Indian cinema! @iHrithik in action & emotional scenes are 🔥. Best intro after #Yamadonga & #RRR for @tarak9999! Chase scene in 1st half 🥵. Don't expect any story turning twists! Emotional scenes in 2nd half may not connect to all," wrote one viewer.
Positive: NTR completely outclassed hrithik in dance number.— - (@kakarla_7) August 14, 2025
Top grace and ease.@tarak9999 💥 #war2
For some, it was pure family entertainment. "Just came back from watching #War2 with my wife and sons. Everyone enjoyed it! #HrithikRoshan shines! He has amazing screen presence! He carries this film! Ayan Mukherjee is a brilliant director," a fan posted.
Just came back from watching #war2 with my wife and sons. Everyone enjoyed it! #HrithikRoshan shines! He has amazing screen presence! He carries this film! Ayan Mukherjee is a brilliant director. Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra. #Bollywod pic.twitter.com/bFVwe6JwqN— Ashok Singh (@ashoksingh68) August 14, 2025
#War2 Action packed celebration of two finest actors of Indian cinema! @iHrithik in action & emotional scenes are 🔥Best intro aftr #Yamadonga & #RRR for @tarak9999 !Chase scene in 1st half🥵 Don't expect any story turning twists!Emotional scenes in 2nd half maynot connect to all— Naveen Ramichetty (@NavinRamichetty) August 14, 2025
But the applause isn't universal. Harsh reviews are also making noise online. One disappointed user wrote, "If #Coolie was a disaster, War 2 is a full-blown cinematic apocalypse. Glossy visuals can't mask the hollow storytelling… a sequel that makes you question why the first one even existed." Another blunt reaction read, "#WAR2Review ⭐ Sluggish, uninteresting screenplay with terrible VFX. The twists were mediocre. Most sequences were unintentionally funny. #HrithikRoshan had charm but that's not gonna save this distastefully crafted dud… Don't waste 💰."
#War2: If #Coolie was a disaster, War2 is a full-blown cinematic apocalypse. Glossy visuals can’t mask the hollow storytelling. It’s not just bad it’s aggressively bad. A sequel that makes you question why the first one even existed.#War2Celebrations— NWO (Equity over Empire) (@LasskuTapa) August 14, 2025
Ahead of release, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR made a special joint appeal to fans, urging them to avoid spoilers. "Please protect our spoilers at any cost," Hrithik said, while Jr NTR added, "Spoilers are no fun and hugely impact the film-watching experience."
Neutral reviews of #War2 movie a thread ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥#War2Review #HrithikRoshan𓃵 #NTRJr #KiaraAdvani #SpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/iNVcWVvY7w— i (@iPattyHR) August 14, 2025
With its Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu release, War 2 aims for pan-India dominance. Whether the audience sides with the praise or the criticism, the film's action, star power, and spy-universe connection ensure it will remain the talk of the week.
#WAR2— Alexander Huntt (@AlexanderHuntt) August 14, 2025
Review ⭐
Sluggish, uninteresting screenplay with terrible VFX. The twists were mediocre.Most sequences were Unintentionally funny.#HrithikRoshan had charm but that's not gonna save this distastefully crafted dud.
& a VFX cutout looking #JrNTR was hilarious.
Dont waste 💰 pic.twitter.com/8sCtuw8s4R
Read More
- Coolie X Review: From Rajinikanth's Title Card To Interval Block - What Netizens Are Saying About Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial
- 'Get Those Muscles': Bipasha Basu Responds After Mrunal Thakur's Old Video Calling Her 'Manly' Goes Viral
- Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His 'First' Teachers Ahead Of War 2 And Coolie Box Office Clash