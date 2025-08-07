War 2: What We Know About Jr NTR's Role As Vikram In His Hindi Debut

Hyderabad: With just few days left for the release of War 2, anticipation is soaring and a large part of it circles around N. T. Rama Rao Jr., who makes his much-awaited Hindi cinema debut in the high-octane sequel. While War 2 brings back Hrithik Roshan's fan-favourite rogue agent Kabir, it's Jr NTR's mysterious role as Special Units Officer Vikram that has the nation intrigued.

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, is set for a grand global release on August 14, 2025, in multiple premium formats including IMAX, 4DX, ICE, D-Box, and Dolby Cinema, the latter marking a first for any Indian film.

Who is Vikram?

All we know so far is this: Vikram is a tactical genius, a relentless and deadly operative, and, according to Rotten Tomatoes' official synopsis, "a Special Units Officer who is more than Kabir's equal - absolutely nuclear!" He's been assigned to take down the rogue former agent, Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan), who has descended deeper into darkness since the events of War (2019).

Described as a "brutal cat versus rottweiler" showdown, War 2 pits Vikram's cold, mission-driven approach against Kabir's emotionally charged, unpredictable persona. But little is known about Vikram's backstory, and that is by design. Insiders say Mukerji is deliberately keeping Vikram's motivations and emotional baggage under wraps, heightening intrigue around NTR's character.

A New Face in the YRF Spy Universe

War 2 is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, following titles like Ek Tha Tiger, War, and Pathaan. It marks a new era, both in terms of scale and storytelling as well as pan-India casting. Jr NTR, a megastar in Telugu cinema, will apparently add a raw intensity and realism to the franchise.

Fans online have been guessing, debating Vikram's backstory and future, including possible spin-offs in the spy universe. Some are even speculating Vikram is not a one-film character, and that he could play a role in the upcoming installments. With Kiara Advani starring as intelligence officer Kavya Luthra and cameos by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, War 2 has all the ingredients of a drama steeped in explosive action and emotional stakes. But it is Jr NTR's role as Vikram that might arguably be the biggest selling point of the film.