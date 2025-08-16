War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Film Overtakes Rajinikanth Starrer By Rs 3 Cr

Hyderabad: Two of the biggest Indian movies of 2025 - Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 - released on August 14, which resulted in one of the most-awaited box office showdowns of recent times. Both films opened to mixed reviews but have already reached the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days. However, it is getting more competitive as the Day 2 figures reveal a surprising twist.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that War 2 had a robust uplift on Independence Day, August 15, earning Rs 56.35 crore on the second day. This helped the film's domestic box office collection reach Rs 108.35 crore in all languages.

Even globally, the movie has performed well, with reports indicating an overseas collection of over Rs 79 crore in two days. This global push has kept the film in close competition with Rajinikanth's juggernaut release.

War 2 Occupancy Rates

War 2 had an overall 51.52% occupancy in Hindi theatres on August 15. Here's how the day looked across show timings:

Morning Shows: 27.16%

Afternoon Shows: 58.71%

Evening Shows: 63.86%

Night Shows: 56.36%

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, following the blockbuster franchises Tiger and Pathaan. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Ashutosh Rana, with a post-credit cameo introducing Bobby Deol for the next instalment titled Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Made on a massive budget of over Rs 300 crore, the film will need to maintain strong collections over the coming weeks to achieve blockbuster status.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2

In contrast, Rajinikanth's Coolie continued to dominate even as there was a marginal decline on Day 2 (Rs 53.5 crore). The movie had earned Rs 118.5 crore in two days, establishing itself as one of the highest-grossing films of the year so far.

Though on Independence Day, War 2 surpassed Coolie by nearly Rs 3 crore, making the fight more intense than ever before. Trade analysts comment that although Coolie has raised the bar high on Day 1, maintaining momentum would be the test in the coming days.

Coolie created history on its release day by becoming the first Tamil film to gross Rs 150 crore worldwide on Day 1. It also registered the biggest Indian opening of 2025, collecting Rs 153 crore globally. According to trade trackers, the film will need to cross Rs 600 crore worldwide to be declared a global blockbuster.

Coolie Occupancy Rates

The Rajinikanth-starrer enjoyed an overall 80.70% occupancy in Tamil theatres on Day 2 (August 15). Here's the breakdown:

Morning Shows: 63.86%

Afternoon Shows: 86.25%

Evening Shows: 86.37%

Night Shows: 86.33%

About Coolie

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is the director's first collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth. Combining Rajini's retro charm with Lokesh's dark narrative, Coolie has a high-octane action drama that is made as a pan-Indian mass entertainer. With crisp dialogues, fast-paced action sequences, and an intriguing plot, Coolie is a tribute to the superstar's enduring popularity while building connectivity across languages.

Coolie Vs War 2: The Battle Ahead

With both the movies easily surpassing the Rs 100 crore threshold within two days, the box office war is set to gain momentum this weekend. While Coolie enjoys the advantage of Rajinikanth's unparalleled stardom and a strong hold in Tamil Nadu, War 2 is drawing massive crowds in North India and the overseas market.

Trade analysts opine that the coming three to four days will be pivotal in identifying which movie stands as the greater box-office success. The Day 2 figures currently show a neck-and-neck race, with War 2 taking a temporary lead, but the Rajinikanth-starrer still holds a greater collective total.