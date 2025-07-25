War 2 Trailer: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Set Screens On Fire With Hollywood-Style Action - Watch

Hyderabad: The War 2 trailer is an intense 2 minutes 35 seconds glimpse that offers a peek into what is really on the line, with a war between two soldiers who only share one belief - "India First." It showcases a faceoff between the Greek God Hrithik Roshan and the Man of the Masses Jr NTR and will no doubt be a spectacle, marking a perfect way to celebrate the Independence Day weekend on August 14, 2025. War 2 will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Hrithik's character vows to disappear, leaving behind his identity, his home, his family, and those he once loved and never to look back. His path is clear: "Death before dishonour." Jr NTR's character takes on a war that no one else can fight. He's ready to cross every line between right and wrong, good and evil. He declares that he's no longer a human being, but a weapon that will either kill or die in the line of duty. "Service before self" is his motto, while Kiara Advani plays a key role, entangled in the mission and the mystery, sharing sizzling chemistry with Hrithik while holding her ground in the action-packed scenes.

The trailer of War 2, which is the sixth film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe instantly hit it off with fans. Online reactions have been nothing short of euphoric. From X (formerly Twitter) to Instagram reels, fans are raving about the scale, action, and face-off. One fan exclaimed, "#War2Trailer is nothing but a spectacular treat... This Independence Day, there will be unlimited whistles for the combo of Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Man of Masses Jr NTR."

Another praised the balance of action and story: "Dialogues are just fire. This time, we'll see a content-driven, story-oriented action film. Ayan Mukerji is taking the Spy Universe in the right direction."

Whether it's in the air, on water, aboard a train, or on land Ayan Mukerji leaves no terrain unexplored when it comes to action. The background score by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara elevates the visuals, delivering a high-octane mix of action, emotion, and patriotism that promises to strike a chord with every Indian.