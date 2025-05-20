War 2 Teaser: Jr NTR Says 'This Time, The War Has No Rules' As He Takes On 'India's Best Soldier' Hrithik Roshan in First Glimpse

Hyderabad: War 2 teaser is out on Jr NTR's birthday today, May 20, 2025. The South superstar will be seen playing the antagonist in the spy action thriller, locking horns with Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir in the spy action drama. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much in terms of plot, it gives a solid glimpse into the scale and grandeur of the film's production. The film will hit big screens on August 14, 2025.

As promised, Yash Raj Films (YRF), the banner behind War 2, treated fans of Jr NTR with a power-packed teaser, marking his grand entry into Bollywood. The teaser has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Sharing the teaser on social media, the team wrote, "Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. 🔥 #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse"

Fans of Hrithik and Jr NTR flooded social media with excitement soon after the teaser dropped. The internet is buzzing with anticipation for the ultimate face-off between the two stars. One user posted, "Much excited for the face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR." Another fan shared, "Hrithik doesn’t act, he hypnotises. Jr NTR doesn’t perform, he explodes. This is cinema at its peak!"

Hrithik Roshan also added to the hype by posting on X (formerly Twitter), "And so it begins, @tarak9999. Be prepared, there is no place for mercy. Welcome to Hell. Love, Kabir."

Jr NTR too shared the teaser and wrote on his social media handle: "This time, the war has no rules. Watch #War2Teaser now."

War 2 promises edge-of-the-seat action scenes that will definitely give audiences an adrenaline rush. The film falls under the spy-universe umbrella of Yash Raj Films that includes titles like Pathaan and Ek Tha Tiger, War 2 is expected to up the ante.

This film marks Jr NTR’s official Bollywood debut, and if sources are to be believed, he’ll be playing a full-fledged negative role. NTR fans are eagerly waiting to watch his deadly transformation on screen. The actor has also undergone a physical transformation, shedding several kilos to look the part. His leaner look has already gone viral, with netizens applauding his dedication.

With Ayan Mukerji at the helm, War 2 has been shot across six countries. The makers took it to Italy, Spain, Japan, Abu Dhabi, Russia, and Mumbai. The film is said to be shot over a span of 150 days. War 2 went on floors in February 2024 and is currently in the last leg of shooting. Most of the intense action scenes have been shot on real locations to add authenticity.