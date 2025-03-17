War 2 Release Date Of Jr NTR And Hrithik Roshan Has A Surprising Yamadonga Connection

Hyderabad: Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially announced that War 2, the highly anticipated sequel in its Spy Universe, will hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, brings back Hrithik Roshan in his iconic role and introduces Jr NTR to the high-octane espionage franchise.

With its release strategically planned a day before India's Independence Day, War 2 continues the trend of major Bollywood releases capitalising on the holiday weekend. Interestingly, this release date also holds a special connection to Jr NTR's blockbuster film Yamadonga, which was released on August 15, 2007.

Yash Raj Films X Post (Photo: Screengrab)

Independence Day and Blockbuster Releases

For both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, Independence Day week has been a significant period for their film releases. Hrithik's past movies like Mujhse Dosti Karoge (released on August 9, 2002) and Koi... Mil Gaya (released on August 8, 2003) have found success around this time. Similarly, Jr NTR's fantasy-action film Yamadonga, directed by SS Rajamouli, was released on August 15, 2007, and went on to become a major hit in Telugu cinema.

Yamadonga, inspired by the 1977 film Yamagola, follows the story of a thief named Raja (played by Jr NTR), who, after his death, enters the mythical realm of Naraka (hell) to face the wrath of Yama, the god of death and justice. The film, known for its grand visuals and Jr NTR's charismatic performance, was a milestone in his career.

War 2 - The Next Big Spy Thriller

Following the massive success of War (2019), which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War 2 aims to take the action and thrill to a whole new level. The film also marks the official debut of Jr NTR in Bollywood's Spy Universe, shaping a very exciting collaboration between two big actors of Indian cinema. YRF's Spy Universe, which started with Ek Tha Tiger (2012), turned out to be a huge franchise with movies like Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). Apart from War 2, the upcoming lineup includes Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and Alpha, the first female-led spy film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Box Office Storm Awaits

Based on the YRF Spy Universe record, with a director like Ayan Mukherji and Hrithik-Jr NTR collaboration, War 2 is bound to be a cinematic extravaganza. Releasing the film a day ahead of Independence Day will make sure maximum audiences turn up, and thus will be one of the top movies to look forward to in 2025.