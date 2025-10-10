ETV Bharat / entertainment

War 2, Kurukshetra, Mirai, And More: New Web Series, Movies To Stream This Weekend

From the heart of rural Maharashtra comes Sthal, a sensitive Marathi drama directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar. The narrative revolves around Savita, a young village woman with ambitions of going for higher education. However, her ambitions conflict with her family's expectations that she marry. Savita's story is a reflection of women in the context of arranged marriage systems, gender roles and expectations, and social acceptance in rural India. Sthal has been received incredibly well for its emotional narrative at festivals and will now reach a wider audience on ZEE5.

Mirai, featuring Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran, and Jagapathi Babu, is a Telugu mythological fantasy based in a dark sorcerer-driven world with an ancient prophecy. The film is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and depicts the quest of a "Super Yodha" named Vedha, who is destined to save the universe from the dark sorcerer Mahabir Lama. Rich in VFX and mythology, the film combines fantasy, devotion, and heroism. After its strong theatrical run, Mirai makes its OTT debut on JioHotstar on October 10.

The much-awaited War 2 finally arrives on Netflix. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action thriller continues the YRF Spy Universe saga. Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent accused of betraying India after joining the dangerous Kali Cartel. On the other hand, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. plays Vikram Chelapathi, the special officer sent to hunt him down. As their paths converge, a larger conspiracy emerges, putting loyalty, friendship, and duty to the test. Kiara Advani stars as the enigmatic Kavya, while Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana enrich the supporting cast. With exciting action, War 2 promises to be the biggest OTT action spectacle of the month.

Hyderabad: October's second week in 2025 gives you lots of films and series to watch on OTT platforms. The newly curated selection offers a wide range of options, from high-budget action thrillers to simple regional dramas. Whether War 2 with Hrithik Roshan is your idea of thrill, the mythological extravaganza of Mirai, or an emotional drama, Sthal and Mehfil, there is something to fit all your moods this week. Here's a closer look at what's streaming across Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT, and more.

Search - The Naina Murder Case features Konkona Sen Sharma as its lead character, and is a crime thriller based on the Danish phenomenon, The Killing. In the six-part series, the actor plays the character of ACP Sanyukta Roy, who is assigned to investigate the mysterious murder of a teenage girl whose name is Naina. As Sanyukta gets deeper into the case, she finds the case and the investigation itself becoming more complicated with hidden connections to politics and manipulative media. The show also stars Varun Thakur and Shraddha Das. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the series offers a layered look at justice, power, and truth in the social media age.

Rambo on Sun NXT (October 10)

Tamil actor Arulnithi stars in Rambo, a sports action film directed by M. Muthaiya. The story follows a fearless kickboxer whose life changes after helping a woman in distress. His act of kindness pulls him into a violent conflict that threatens everything he stands for. Blending action, comedy, and emotional drama, Rambo is a solid entertainer. The film also stars Tanya Ravichandran and Abhirami. Stream it on Sun NXT starting October 10.

Mehfil on Sun NXT (October 10)

Malayalam audiences have a treat with Mehfil, a soulful musical drama featuring Mukesh, Unni Mukundan, and Asha Sharath. The narrative takes place over a single retrospective night as Mullassery Rajagopal, an elderly landlord and an enthusiast for classical music, prepares for a final mehfil, a personal gathering for singing ghazals and reciting poetry. As each song unfolds, the film examines the issues of fading traditions, its feeling of nostalgia, and the deep connections that music evokes in people. Mehfil is a reflection of artistry, loss, and love for the subject the film is about, and it is done with understated elegance.

Tribanadhari Barbarik on Sun NXT (October 10)

Also premiering on Sun NXT is Tribanadhari Barbarik, a Telugu suspense thriller inspired by the mythological warrior Barbarik from the Mahabharata. Sathyaraj stars as Dr. Shyam Kathu, a psychiatrist whose granddaughter is abducted. As he searches for her, the narrative weaves in unexpected elements beginning with some admittedly less credible surveillance footage, melding myth into an investigative crime narrative that slowly becomes a mix of psychological drama and mythology. Although the marriage of genres is tricky to compute, they end up working surprisingly well for a hypnotic thriller.

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata on Netflix (October 10)

Netflix expands their mythological universe further with the animated series, Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata, which revisits the epic war using 18 different warriors' perspectives of the conflict. The show delves into Arjuna's moral dilemma battle, including Bhishma's wisdom and Draupadi's strength, each within the context of the epic battle. Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata, with its grand visuals and thoughtful recollection on questions of morality, human dilemmas, and the timeless battle of good and evil, is definitely worth viewing, primarily targeting younger audiences to introduce mythology in a current context.

The Last Frontier on Apple TV+ (October 10)

If you enjoy a thrilling ride, you'll want to check out The Last Frontier, which premiered on Apple TV+ this week. Jason Clarke stars as US Marshal Frank Remnick, who is stationed in a remote part of Alaska. When the transport from a prison crashes, inmates escape and turn the wilderness into a battlefield. Frank eventually finds out the crash was not an accident. Dominic Cooper and Haley Bennett are also in key roles that contribute to the thrill of the film which is very suspenseful with survival drama elements.

My Father, The BTK Killer on Netflix (October 10)

Netflix also has released My Father, The BTK Killer, which is a disturbing documentary about how serial killer Dennis Rader was a caring father according to his daughter Kerri Rawson and her family. The documentary shows how Kerri and her family try to deal without living with a father who was secretly a murderer as well as dealing with the idea of being the daughter of a serial killer. Emotional and disturbing in equal measure, this true-crime docu-film is one of the most talked-about releases of the week.

This week's OTT offerings are varied and wide-ranging, encompassing everything from epic action and mythology to more intimate human stories. War 2 and Mirai promise a rich visual experience, while Sthal and Mehfil showcase emotional storytelling. Search and The Last Frontier include the added benefit of some adrenaline-inducing thrills.