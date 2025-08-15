War 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan - Jr NTR's Film Scores Year's Second-Highest Hindi Opening After Chhaava

Hyderabad: War 2, the big-budget spy thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, released worldwide on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is part of the studio's YRF Spy Universe. Also featuring Kiara Advani, the film carried high expectations thanks to its star cast and pan-India appeal.

Day 1 Box Office Performance

On its first day, War 2 earned Rs 52.5 crore net across India. The Hindi version contributed Rs 29 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 23.25 crore, and the Tamil version brought in Rs 0.25 crore. The overall number is strong but lower than trade predictions, which had expected the film to cross Rs 60 crore on opening day.

This result is slightly behind the original War from 2019, which collected Rs 53 crore on its first day, with Rs 51 crore coming from the Hindi version alone.

Occupancy Across Languages

The film's performance varied sharply between Hindi-speaking regions and the South. In Hindi markets, overall occupancy on Thursday was 29.24 percent. Morning shows saw just 16.37 percent seat occupancy, which rose to 23.67 percent in the afternoon, 29.03 percent in the evening, and peaked at 47.90 percent for night shows.

In contrast, the Telugu version enjoyed a far stronger turnout, thanks largely to Jr NTR's debut in a Hindi film. Morning shows in Telugu states had an impressive 74.68 percent occupancy, with afternoon shows at 67.66 percent, evening shows at 72.66 percent, and night shows reaching a huge 84.88 percent.

Comparison with Other YRF Spy Universe Films

Within the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 is behind Pathaan (2023), which opened at Rs 57 crore with Rs 55 crore from Hindi alone, and also slightly below War (2019). However, it did surpass Tiger 3 (2023), which opened on Diwali with Rs 44.5 crore. Among 2025 releases, War 2 ranks as the second-biggest Hindi opener of the year, behind only Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

While War 2 has not set new records, its first-day earnings are still noteworthy, especially because of its extraordinary reception in Telugu-speaking markets. Mixed reviews could impact the film's momentum, but the coming weekend will be key to determining whether it can maintain strong numbers and edge closer to blockbuster status.