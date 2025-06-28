'Want to Be Known as Kaanta Laga Girl Till I Die': Shefali Jariwala’s Words Resurface After Her Sudden Passing

Hyderabad: Showbiz woke up to heartbreaking news on Saturday: Shefali Jariwala, the unforgettable face behind the remix revolution of the early 2000s and the woman the world knew as the Kaanta Laga girl, passed away on Friday night at the age of 42.
The actress and reality TV star reportedly suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and close friends. She was declared dead on arrival.
While the official statement from the family is still awaited, friends and fans across the country are mourning the sudden loss of a woman who, in her own words, wanted to be remembered forever for that one song: Kaanta Laga.
“There Can Be Only One Kaanta Laga Girl, And That’s Me”
It was just ten months ago, in an interview on actor Paras Chhabra’s podcast, that Shefali spoke candidly about her fame and how she had embraced the label that came with it.
“I want to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl till the day I die,” she said with pride. “Even on my last living day on this earth, I want people to remember me for that song.”
And she wasn't just being sentimental. Shefali truly understood the rarity of what she had achieved. Her identity was made from a single music video.
“You tell me, how much work does an artist do just to create one identity? Like Angry Young Man or King Khan. In my first project, it did that for me.”
She laughed, owned it, and celebrated it even when many would try to reduce her to just that.
The Song That Shook Nation
Upon its release in 2002, Kaanta Laga ruled the charts. It took a Lata Mangeshkar classic from the 1971 film Samadhi and turned it into the face of India’s early remix era. But more than the beats, it was Shefali's fierce energy, attitude, and screen presence that made it unforgettable.
“Top to bottom, I was fully covered!” she once joked, brushing off the controversy the video had stirred back then. “It wasn’t about the clothes...it was the attitude... That’s what made people uncomfortable. The boldness, the confidence. That’s what threw people off.”
And maybe that’s what made her stand out. She wasn’t just dancing to a remix. The actress was challenging an entire generation’s idea of what a ‘good Indian girl’ should look like on screen.
Beyond the Remix
While Kaanta Laga may have been her breakthrough, Shefali didn’t stop there. She was a familiar face on reality TV, appearing in dance show Nach Baliye alongside her husband, and later in Bigg Boss 13, where her elegance and quiet strength earned her a new wave of fans.
She even made a special appearance in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), shaking a leg with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, a full-circle moment for the music video queen.
Gone Too Soon
Tributes have poured in from across the industry. Singer Mika Singh wrote, “Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti.” Actor Kamya Punjabi shared, “My heart is sinking. Shefali…” while Aly Goni simply wrote, “RIP Shefali.”
Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace 💔— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 27, 2025
She is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi, who stood by her through the highs and lows of life in the limelight.
Kaanta Laga Girl Forever
Shefali Jariwala was proud of that identity. “I love it,” she had said. “There can be only one Kaanta Laga girl in the whole world and that is me.”
And now, that’s exactly how she will be remembered. Always.
