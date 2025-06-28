ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Want to Be Known as Kaanta Laga Girl Till I Die': Shefali Jariwala’s Words Resurface After Her Sudden Passing

Shefali Jariwala passed away on Friday night at the age of 42 ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Showbiz woke up to heartbreaking news on Saturday: Shefali Jariwala, the unforgettable face behind the remix revolution of the early 2000s and the woman the world knew as the Kaanta Laga girl, passed away on Friday night at the age of 42.

The actress and reality TV star reportedly suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and close friends. She was declared dead on arrival.

While the official statement from the family is still awaited, friends and fans across the country are mourning the sudden loss of a woman who, in her own words, wanted to be remembered forever for that one song: Kaanta Laga.

“There Can Be Only One Kaanta Laga Girl, And That’s Me”

It was just ten months ago, in an interview on actor Paras Chhabra’s podcast, that Shefali spoke candidly about her fame and how she had embraced the label that came with it.

“I want to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl till the day I die,” she said with pride. “Even on my last living day on this earth, I want people to remember me for that song.”

And she wasn't just being sentimental. Shefali truly understood the rarity of what she had achieved. Her identity was made from a single music video.

“You tell me, how much work does an artist do just to create one identity? Like Angry Young Man or King Khan. In my first project, it did that for me.”

She laughed, owned it, and celebrated it even when many would try to reduce her to just that.

The Song That Shook Nation