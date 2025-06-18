"Want Our Money Back": Distributor Refuses Thug Life Release In Karnataka Despite Supreme Court Nod

Hyderabad: Despite the Supreme Court giving a green signal for Kamal Haasan's Thug Life to release in Karnataka, leading distributor Venkatesh has firmly stated that the film will not hit theatres in the state not because of protests, but due to financial reasons.

In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Venkatesh revealed that his company is still waiting for refund from Kamal Haasan's team, which was promised for the release rights in Karnataka. "Everyone is talking about the film and the controversy, but no one is talking about our money. We are in a problem," he said.

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, was released across India on June 5, but Karnataka was notably left out of the theatrical rollout. Initially, the reason was attributed to the backlash over Kamal's controversial comment at the film's audio launch, where he claimed "Kannada is born out of Tamil," leading to outrage among pro-Kannada groups. Many demanded an apology from the actor, threatening to halt the film's release in the state.

In response, Kamal Haasan's team approached the Supreme Court, which came down strongly on what it called an "extra-judicial ban". The apex court stated that a CBFC-certified film must be allowed to release, and the government must ensure its lawful screening. However, even with the court's direction, Venkatesh confirmed the film still will not release in Karnataka. "The issue is not about protests now. The film is two weeks old and will hit OTT in another 2-3 weeks. But we haven't received our advance amount. They said they would pay, but nothing has come yet," he clarified.

The Karnataka government, meanwhile, has been asked by the Supreme Court to explain the reasons behind the opposition to the film. A final verdict is expected by June 19. Until then, it appears that Thug Life will continue to be missing from Karnataka screens, not due to politics but because of unpaid dues.