'Wanna Know What's My Current Source of Motivation?' Hina Khan Talks about Losing Eyelashes in a Heart-wrenching Post

Hyderabad: In a world where the glitz and glamour of showbiz often overshadow personal struggles, actor Hina Khan stands out as a beacon of resilience and courage. Currently facing the battle of her life against stage 3 breast cancer, Hina has been remarkably open about her journey with her fans. Recently, she shared a heart-renching post on Instagram that captured the hearts of many.

On Monday, Hina posted a close-up picture of her eyes, showcasing her "last standing eyelash." In her heartfelt note accompanying the image, she described this solitary lash as a "brave, lone warrior" and a source of motivation during her treatment. "Wanna know what’s my current source of motivation? Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My genetically long and beautiful lashes… This BRAVE, LONE WARRIOR has fought it all beside me. Nearing the last cycle of my chemo, this single eyelash is my motivation. We shall see this all through," she wrote, infusing her post with positivity and hope.

Despite the challenges, Hina remains optimistic. In her post, she also shared her experience of adapting to her new reality, noting that she now relies on fake eyelashes for her professional shoots. "P.S - Haven’t worn falsies in a decade, actually more, but now I do, for my shoots koi naaaaa.. Sab theek ho jaana hai. DUA," she wrote.

Support has poured in from her peers in the industry. Actor Dalljiet Kaur expressed her unwavering faith in Hina’s recovery, stating, "Yes, you will get through this love. We all are praying to Allah for your speedy recovery." Juhi Parmar, known for her role in Kumkum, also offered words of encouragement, stating, "Beautiful girl with a brave, beautiful heart." Other celebrities, including Mouni Roy, Drashti Dhami, and Ektaa Kapoor, have also shared their love and support through comments filled with heartfelt emojis and encouraging messages.

Since revealing her cancer diagnosis in July, she has been candid about the physical and emotional toll of the illness and the treatment. Her announcement to fans was heartfelt: "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer."

The emotional gravity of her struggle was further highlighted in a heartbreaking video where she documented the moment of shaving her head, her mother watching with tears in her eyes. This act of vulnerability exemplifies her incredible strength and determination. Additionally, Hina mentioned her struggle with mucositis, a painful side effect of chemotherapy that many cancer patients endure.