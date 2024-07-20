ETV Bharat / entertainment

Wamiqa Gabbi Joins Samantha and Aditya Roy Kapur for Netflix's Period Fantasy, Project All Set to Roll from August

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Wamiqa Gabbi joins Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj and DK's upcoming web series, reportedly titled Rakht Brahmand. Helmed by Tumbbad Rahi Anil Barve, the upcoming series is likely to go on floors from August 2024.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi (IANS)

Hyderabad: Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to dazzle in an upcoming web series by Raj and DK, now joined by the stunning Wamiqa Gabbi as per latest reports. Originally titled Rakhtbeej, the series has evolved into Rakht Brahmand, reported to be a period fantasy rather than a mere action venture.

The project has been in pre-production for the past six months, with filming set to commence in August, as per the report. The series is slated for a global Netflix release in late 2025. With Rahi Anil Barve, known for his acclaimed work on the mythological horror film Tumbbad (2018), attached to the project, expectations are high. However, an official update is awaited.

Reports suggest that Barve has crafted a mysterious and fantastical world, unexplored in Indian cinema thus far. Audiences can anticipate a thrilling journey into a realm of deception, intrigue, love, sacrifice, and destiny. Originally conceptualised as a feature film, the story evolved into a web series due to its extensive material.

For Kapur, this marks his second foray into web series following his successful debut in Disney+ Hotstar's The Night Manager. Samantha continues her collaboration streak with Raj & DK, following The Family Man 2 and the upcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny. Meanwhile, Gabbi, seasoned in OTT world, embarks on her fifth project after Grahan, Mai, Jubilee, Khufiya, and Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley.

Raj & DK, known for their partnership with Netflix, are on a roll with the recent completion of post-production for Citadel: Honey Bunny featuring Varun Dhawan and Prabhu. They are currently filming the third season of The Family Man for Amazon Prime Video. Another exciting project in the pipeline is Gulkanda Tales, directed by Barve and starring Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu, and Patralekha in pivotal roles.

