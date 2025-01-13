Wamiqa Gabbi Hits Back At influencer For Questioning Her PR Game Amid Viral Comparisons To Aishwarya Rai

Hyderabad: Actor Wamiqa Gabbi lashed out at social media influencer Nadeesh Bhambi after he shared a sarcastic video questioning her alleged PR strategy. The video surfaced amid viral comparisons on social media between Wamiqa and Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai, with many praising her beauty and talent.

Nadeesh Bhambi, a popular Instagram content creator, shared a reel titled "Wamiqa Gabbi's PR Team Meeting", where he lauded her looks and acting skills but humorously criticised the supposed promotional tactics surrounding her. The video opened with him calling her "beautiful and talented" and included exaggerated reactions from characters praising Wamiqa as the "new national crush" and jokingly dismissing other actors like Triptii Dimri.

At one point, he compared Aishwarya Rai to Wamiqa, saying, "If Aishwarya had a daughter, she would look like Wamiqa." He further added, "Wamiqa can eat 100 Rashmika (Mandanna) and 200 Disha (Patani) for breakfast" and described her as "what Deepika thinks she looks like."

Reacting to the video, Wamiqa responded with a mix of sarcasm and humour. She commented, "Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try 'Wamiqa for next President!' approve nahi hua (Talented and beautiful too? Thank you. As for the rest, we even tried 'Wamiqa for next President,' but that wasn't approved)." Her response seemed to poke fun at the influencer's assumptions about her PR tactics.

Content creator Nadeesh Bhambi's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

To her comment, Nadeesh replied, "@wamiqagabbi Talented aur khoobsurat toh aap ho hi. Loved you in Jubilee. President ke liye vote nahi hota iss desh mein warna mera vote toh mil hi jaata aapko. Bas aapki PR team ko thoda chill karao, acchi khaasi actress ka naam kharab karne mein lage hain (You are talented and beautiful. Loved you in Jubilee. There's no voting system in India for President, or else you would have my vote. But please tell your PR team to chill. They're spoiling the reputation of a good actress)."

Content creator Nadeesh Bhambi's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

The exchange ended on a lighter note, with both Wamiqa and Nadeesh posting poetic verses on social media, which suggested that the spat was more playful than serious.

Meanwhile, speaking of Wamiqa's professional endeavours, she was last seen in Baby John, a remake of Atlee's Tamil blockbuster Theri. Directed by Kalees, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The movie failed to perform well at the box office, earning less than Rs 50 crore. She is now gearing up for Bhooth Bangla, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu.