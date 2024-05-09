ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vyjayanthimala, Chiranjeevi Honoured with Padma Vibhushan

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma Vibhushan to actors Vyjayantimala Bali and K Chiranjeevi at a function in New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma Vibhushan to Konidela Chiranjeevi during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday(ANI)

Veteran actors Vyjayanthimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi were honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma Vibhushan Award to Vyjayanthimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi at a function at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI)

New Delhi: Veteran actor Vyjayanthimala Bali and Tollywood star Konidela Chiranjeevi were bestowed the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to 90-year-old Vyjayanthimala and 68-year-old Chiranjeevi at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest actors and dancers, Vyjayantimala ruled the Indian screens from the 1950s and 1960s and his films, including Devdas, Naya Daur, Aasha, Sadhna, Ganga Jumna, Sangam and Jewel Thief to her credit. She has also starred in a few Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films.

Vyjayantimala, whose last Hindi film was 1970's Ganwaar, was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in 1968. Chiranjeevi, one of the reigning superstars from the South, has worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Some of his popular films include Rudra Veena, Indra, Tagore, Swayam Krushi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Stalin and Gang Leader. His last big-screen appearance was in 2023's Bhola Shankar and will next be seen in Vishwambhara. The actor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in 2006.

