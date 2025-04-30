VVAN First Look: Tamannaah Bhatia And Sidharth Malhotra Team Up For Ektaa Kapoor's Mystical Thriller

Hyderabad: The makers of VVAN - Force of the Forrest dropped the first look teaser on Wednesday on the official Instagram handle of Balaji Motion Pictures. It features actor Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The project is a joint venture between Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF with a compelling premise.

In the recently released teaser, Tamannaah is seen in an eerie way, wearied from running through the forest in a maroon saree. Unfazed by the thorns piercing her feet, she runs through the forest with a burning stick in her hand. At one point in the teaser, she comes across a warning sign that says: "Don't enter the forest after sunset" as she lights a diya.

VVAN - Force of the Forrest is shot in Central India and is heavily influenced by stories from Indian mythology and old folklore. it showcases real forest places to retain authenticity. The film is a mix of myth, mystery, and folklore with a thriller twist that has never been experienced before in Indian cinema.

Tamannaah shares the screen with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time, and fans cannot keep calm to see their chemistry in this unusual setting. The film will be co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who is well known for the series Panchayat, and Arunabh Kumar, the founder of TVF. The combination of the storytelling capabilities of TVF and the visual scale of Balaji has added to the expectations for the movie.

Backed by Ektaa R. Kapoor, VVAN is being touted as a genre-defining film that will stretch boundaries. VVAN - Force of the Forrest is scheduled for theatrical release in 2026, with filming set to begin in 2025.