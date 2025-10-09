ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vrusshabha Skips Diwali Clash, Mohanlal Confirms New Release Date With Fiery Poster

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal wrote, "The ground shakes. The sky burns. Destiny has chosen its warrior. #Vrusshabha arrives on 6th November!" Originally planned as a Deepavali release on October 16, the makers decided to postpone the film due to the crowded festive lineup. Director Nanda Kishore, best known for Pogaru, revealed that the decision was purely strategic. "There are too many films releasing between October 17 and 21, so we decided to push our film ahead," he told a newswire.

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The actor has officially confirmed that his much-awaited bilingual epic Vrusshabha will hit theatres on November 6, 2025.

The fantasy action drama, shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, features Mohanlal in dual roles - as King Vijayendra Vrusshabha and business tycoon Vishwambhara. The story explores the emotional question of revenge and love across generations. "The one-line plot is whether revenge is possible when bitter rivals are reborn as father and son," said the filmmaker.

Vrusshabha also stars Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Neha Saxena, Nayan Sarika, Ali, Garuda Ram, and Ajay Ravuri in key roles. The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and AVS Studios, in association with Connekkt Media, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Abhishek Vyas Studios.

The film's music is composed by Sam C.S., with Antony Samson handling cinematography and K.M. Prakash serving as editor. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has also contributed to the project, adding to the scale of the project. With a budget estimated at Rs 50 crore, Vrusshabha promises to be one of Mohanlal's biggest releases of the year.