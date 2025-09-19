ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Voice Of A Generation Gone': Papon, CM Sarma Lead Tributes To Assam’s Iconic Singer

Musician Armaan Malik took to social media to mourn Garg's demise. Taking to his X handle, Malik wrote, "I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg."

Papon, another popular name from Assam in the music industry, took to Facebook to mourn Zubeen's demise. Sharing a picture of Garg, he wrote: "This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone to soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul."

Tragically, around 1:10 PM today, Zubeen Garg met with an accident during a yacht excursion on the sea. The incident occurred while he was scuba diving. According to the confirmed source, he was found unconscious and rushed to Singapore General Hospital for emergency treatment, where he was declared dead due to cardiac failure.

Hyderabad: Zubeen Garg, one of the most revered Assamese music icons, passed away in Singapore on Friday. The 52-year-old artist was in Singapore to participate in the Northeast Festival. On Thursday, he performed at the festival, captivating the audience with his soulful voice.

Music composer Vishal Mishra shared a picture of Garg from his younger days and wrote, "#ZubeenGarg Om Shanti"

Actor Adil Hussain, from Assam, also condoled the demise of Garg, saying, his contribution to the Assamese music and culture was extraordinary.

Taking to X, he said, "Devastated and shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden death in an accident in Singapore. I am so very sad... His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary... He will live amongst us through his songs... Dear Zubeen I remember you with lots love and fondness.. May his singing soul rest in peace and God bless his soul... Good bye Zubeen.. Until we meet on the other side... Keep singing with your beautiful Voice and make Gods Happy."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound grief over Zubeen Garg’s demise and cancelled all his scheduled programs for the day. The news was confirmed to the Chief Minister by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, who was also a long-time associate of Zubeen Garg in his cultural journey spanning decades.

“This is heartbreaking news. It is an irreparable loss for Assam. The Assamese community has lost a priceless gem,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his condolence message.

"Pabitra Margherita just informed me over the phone that Zubeen Garg, our beloved Zubeen, is no longer in this world. He has left this world. It is a very tragic and heartbreaking incident. Today, we, the BJP party, will not do any election campaigning this evening. I will return to Guwahati. We will discuss his last rites and how we will bring him back once we reach Guwahati," he told reporters in Bijni, Chirang district.

"On behalf of the people of Assam… what can I say… It is sorrowful… There are no words to say, I can't find the words. This is a tragic incident, an irreparable loss to our people. We have lost a priceless asset of our nation," said CM, expressing profound grief over Zubeen Garg’s demise, after the cancelled election campaign of a local autonomous council and other programs," he concluded.