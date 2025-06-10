Vivek Agnihotri Renames The Delhi Files To The Bengal Files, Announces Release Date Of Film's Teaser

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has renamed his political drama, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, to The Bengal Files: Right To Life, after an outpouring of public requests. This film is Agnihotri's third film in the much-discussed Files trilogy. It examines the horrific communal violence that took place in undivided Bengal during the 1940s.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Agnihotri shared the new title along with a poster of the film. He also announced the teaser release date. "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: The Delhi Files is now The Bengal Files. Teaser coming this Thursday, 12 June 2025 at 12 PM. In cinemas on 05 September 2025," he wrote in the caption.

The Bengal Files: Right To Life delves into sensitive historical events such as the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. Agnihotri has described these incidents as a "Hindu genocide" and expressed his intent to bring to light a largely neglected chapter of Indian history. "This is the truth, and I know it will attract a lot of criticism, but that will not deter me from saying the truth," he said in a recent interview with a newswire.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. Notably, the production has been moved from Kolkata to Mumbai for the safety of the cast and crew.

A teaser video, which was released earlier, showcases Mithun Chakraborty in a haunting avatar, walking in a dark corridor with a rugged look and white beard, while solemnly reciting the Preamble to the Constitution with a visibly burnt tongue.

Written and directed by Agnihotri, The Bengal Files is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal in association with I Am Buddha Productions. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 5, 2025.