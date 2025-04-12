ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishwambhara Song Rama Raama Out On Hanuman Jayanti - Chiranjeevi's 'Jai Shri Ram' Chant Will Give You Goosebumps

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara's first single Rama Raama was released on Hanuman Jayanti. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song showcases Chiranjeevi as a devoted Hanuman bhakta.

Vishwambhara Song Raama Raama Out On Hanuman Jayanti - Chiranjeevi's 'Jai Shri Ram' Chant Will Give You Goosebumps
Vishwambhara Song Rama Raama Out On Hanuman Jayanti (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming socio-fantasy movie Vishwambhara, starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, released the film's first single, Rama Raama, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Produced by UV Creations, the film is being helmed by Vassishta Mallidi, who made an impressive debut with Bimbisara. The release of this devotional track has heightened excitement for the film, which is already one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Telugu cinema.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, production house UV Creations dropped a poster of the song along with a caption that read, "Happy Hanuman Jayanthi. Here's a song that Hanuman will sing & chant along with all of us. #Vishwambhara First Single #RamaRaama out now."

Rama Raama, a spiritual anthem composed by Academy Award-winning music director MM Keeravani, is something that a devotee or a music lover can resonate with. Known for his mastery in crafting devotional melodies, Keeravani has beautifully blended classical Indian sounds with grand cinematic orchestration. The track begins with serene, soulful notes and gradually builds up with compelling drum beats, with Chiranjeevi passionately chanting "Jai Shri Ram."

Renowned singers Shankar Mahadevan and Lipsika lend their voices to the track, perfectly capturing the devotional essence of the composition. Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry has penned meaningful, spiritually charged verses that evoke a profound sense of Ram Bhakti. The visuals are equally captivating, featuring Chiranjeevi surrounded by children dressed as Lord Hanuman, with a statue of Lord Ram in the background. A beautifully recreated Ram-Sita Kalyanam set adds to the beauty of the song. Chiranjeevi, who is playing a devoted worshiper of Lord Hanuman, depicts devotion and grace in the track.

Ahead of the song's release, the team of Vishwambhara were seen visiting the Sri Karmanghat Hanuman temple in Hyderabad for the Rama Raama song launch. They were seen offering prayers and seeking blessings from the temple priests.

Vishwambhara team visits Sri Karmanghat Hanuman temple for song launch (Video: ETV Bharat)

Besides Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor are also cast in prominent roles, with cinematography by Chota K Naidu and production design by AS Prakash. Produced by Vikram, Vamsi and Pramod under the UV Creations banner, Vishwambhara is set to be both visually and emotionally stimulating. The makers are expected to announce the official release date of the movie soon.

