Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to return to the big screen in full glory with Vishwambhara, a much-awaited socio-fantasy epic helmed by Mallidi Vassishta. The movie, which has been making huge waves since the release of its teaser and first single, has now completed the shoot with the filming of a lavish dance number with Chiranjeevi and Bollywood star Mouni Roy.

Mounted on a lavish scale by producers Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner, Vishwambhara promises to be a visual extravaganza. The concluding shoot saw the megastar sharing the screen with Mouni Roy in a high-octane dance sequence choreographed by dance master Ganesh Acharya, who is known for blockbuster songs in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Over 100 dancers participated in this number, which was shot on a massive, intricately designed set crafted by production designer AS Prakash.

Vishwambhara Shoot Ends With Mass Dance Number Featuring Chiranjeevi And Mouni Roy (Photo: Special Arrangement)

While Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani is scoring the entire soundtrack of Vishwambhara, this particular song is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, known for his mass-appeal chartbusters. The lyrics by Shyam Kasarla also assure a foot-tapping treat to the audience. Chiranjeevi, who is known for his evergreen elegance and dance move prowess, will be seen pairing up with Mouni Roy, whose glamour and dance skills are likely to bring a special zing to the sequence.

Trisha Krishnan is also a part of the star cast in the lead role, with Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor cast in important roles. Chota K Naidu is handling the cinematography, while Vishwambhara's mythological universe is being crafted very carefully with top-notch production design and VFX.

Adding to its global appeal, an exclusive book of Vishwambhara was released at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. With the shoot now officially complete, the makers are gearing up to kick-start full-fledged promotional activities and are expected to announce the release date soon.