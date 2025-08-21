Vishwambhara Mega Blast Glimpse Out: Chiranjeevi's Majestic Entry And Visual Brilliance Leave Fans Awestruck

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming fantasy action film Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, released the "Mega Blast Glimpse" on Wednesday, a day before the actor's birthday on August 22. The glimpse has already created huge expectations among fans, with Chiranjeevi looking every inch a powerful one as he ventures through worlds filled with awe-inspiring visual splendour.

The glimpse shows Chiranjeevi in the role of Vishwambhara, a courageous leader who faces not just external forces but also inner conflicts, all while travelling through mystical worlds. His mission is to bring back the heroine, Trisha Krishnan, from the fictional world of Vishwambhara, which is based on the 14 lokas of Hindu cosmology. Set mainly in Satya Lokam, the abode of Lord Brahma, the movie interweaves mythology, fantasy, and action on a grand scale.

Reacting to the glimpse, a fan wrote, "Excellent. The boss is back." Another commented, "Super glimpse. I wish you a happy birthday, Chiru sir." A fan commented, "Will wait for this movie to come only because of MOUNI. Exciteddd for her songs."

Before the glimpse release, the fans were greeted by Chiranjeevi himself with a special video message. Clarifying the delays in production, he explained, "Many have wondered why Vishwambhara is taking time. The reason is simple - the second half relies heavily on VFX and graphics. To ensure the best quality and match international standards, the director and producers are taking every step with care. This time is essential to avoid any compromises."

Calling the film a "wonderful fairy-tale story," Chiranjeevi assured audiences that Vishwambhara would appeal to children and also "bring out the child in every adult." He added, "I've also been eagerly waiting, just like you. As a small gift before my birthday, UV Creations is presenting the Mega Blast Glimpse on August 21st at 6:06 PM. I believe it will impress all of us."

The star also revealed the release timeline, announcing, "The season that truly belongs to children and the child in all of us is summer. That's why Vishwambhara will release in summer 2026. That's my promise."

Directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under UV Creations, the film recently wrapped its final schedule, which included a dance number featuring Chiranjeevi and Mouni Roy.

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is helming the music, while Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the dance track. The film also stars Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor in key roles, with Chota K Naidu handling cinematography and AS Prakash serving as production designer.