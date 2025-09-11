ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishnuvardhan, Saroja Devi To Be Honoured Posthumously With Karnataka Ratna Award

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to confer the state's highest civilian honour, the Karnataka Ratna, posthumously on Kannada actors Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil announced the decision while briefing reporters after the meeting. "The cabinet today decided that the Karnataka Ratna be conferred on Vishnuvardhan and Saroja Devi. The government will decide the date of presentation of awards later," Patil said.

With this recognition, the two actors will become the 10th and 11th recipients of the Karnataka Ratna award. Until now, only two other actors - Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar - have received the honour. Rajkumar shared the award with poet Kuvempu when it was first instituted in 1992, while Puneeth Rajkumar was honoured posthumously in 2022.

Vishnuvardhan, born Sampath Kumar on September 18, 1950, was affectionately called "Saahasa Simha" for his action-oriented roles. During his career, he appeared in over 220 movies across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. He died on December 30, 2009. His legacy remains cherished by audiences across generations.

B Saroja Devi, who was born on January 7, 1938, was a multilingual actress who left an imprint not only in Kannada but also in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. She appeared in over 200 films and is fondly remembered for her memorable roles in movies like Kittur Rani Chennamma. In Bollywood, her performance in Sasural with Rajendra Kumar is still remembered. She passed away on July 14, 2025.