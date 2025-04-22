'We Are Blessed': Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta Celebrate Double Joy As They Welcome Baby Girl On 4th Wedding Anniversary

Hyderabad: Actor Vishnu Vishal and his wife, Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta, had double the reason to celebrate as the couple marked their fourth wedding anniversary with the arrival of a new family member. On Tuesday, the actor announced the birth of their baby girl, sharing the news with his fans and well-wishers on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Vishnu Vishal shared a heartwarming post along with two touching pictures. The first image, a close-up taken in the hospital, showed the parents gently holding their newborn daughter's tiny hand. In the second photo, Vishnu's son Aryan, from his previous marriage, is seen smiling warmly while standing beside the baby. Respecting the privacy of their little one, the couple chose not to reveal the baby's face.

In his caption, Vishnu wrote, "We are blessed with a BABY GIRL.. Aryan is an elder brother now... It's our 4th wedding anniversary today... On the same day, we welcome this gift from the Almighty... Need all your love and blessings...." The announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and celebrities.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta, who married in 2021 after a long courtship, have been admired for their friendship and relationship as partners. Vishnu was previously married to Rajini Natraj, daughter of veteran Tamil actor K Natraj, with whom he shares son Aryan. The two divorced in 2018.

On the professional front, Vishnu Vishal's last project was the 2024 film Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, where Vishnu appeared alongside superstar Rajinikanth, and Vikranth. He reunited with director Ramkumar (the director of Mundasupatti and Ratsasan), for the film Irandu Vaanam, which stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead. In addition to this, Vishnu is eagerly awaiting the release of Aaryan, where he plays a cop, and the much-anticipated Mohandas, directed by Kalavu fame Murali Karthick.