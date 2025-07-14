ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishal Mourns Death Of Stuntman Raju Killed During Shoot Of Arya-Pa Ranjith Film

Stuntman Raju died during a car stunt for Arya's film. Actor Vishal mourned his loss and pledged long-term support to Raju's bereaved family.

Actor Vishal
Actor Vishal (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST

Hyderabad: A tragic incident struck the sets of Arya and Pa. Ranjith's upcoming film when senior stunt performer SM Raju lost his life during a high-risk car toppling stunt on Sunday, July 13. The accident occurred during the shooting of what is widely believed to be the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2021 Tamil sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai. SM Raju, who is a member of the Kollywood stunt community, has worked on hundreds of Tamil blockbusters over the years and was renowned for his fearlessness in completing precarious stunts.

This unfortunate event has left the film fraternity in shock and mourning. Tamil star Vishal, who has known Raju professionally for a long time, was one of the first people to confirm the heartbreaking news. In an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), Vishal said, "It's so hard to digest that Stunt artist Raju passed away when doing a car toppling stunt for Jammy (Arya) and Pa.Ranjith's film this morning. I have known Raju for so many years… he was such a brave person."

Going beyond condolences, Vishal also pledged long-term support for Raju's grieving family. "Not just this tweet - I will definitely be there for his family's future. From the bottom of my heart and as my duty, I extend my support for them," he wrote.

Stunt choreographer Stunt Silva also paid tribute to Raju, acknowledging his skill and contributions. "One of our great car-jumping stunt artists, SM Raju, died today while doing car stunts. Our stunt union and the Indian film industry will be missing him," Silva shared on Instagram.

While the production team has not released an official statement yet, sources indicate that the Arya-Ranjith film is slated for a 2026 theatrical release. The Tamil film industry is still in mourning, with the community remembering Raju not only for his daring stunts, but also for his dedication to professionalism and commitment to his work. The sudden loss raises calls from industry insiders and fans alike for stronger and stricter safety policy for the stunt workers.

