'Vishal Is Completely Fine': Health Update On Tamil Actor After He Faints On Stage

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy, popularly known as Vishal scared his fans and audience on Sunday night when he collapsed on stage while attending the Miss Koovagam Transgender Beauty Pageant 2025 in Villupuram district. The pageant was happening as part of the Koothandavar Temple Chithirai festival, which is celebrated by the transgender community.

Vishal was the chief guest at the festival and had just finished his speech, where he appreciated and stood in solidarity with the transgender community, even promising to invite them to his wedding. The audience applauded and as he moved to the center of the stage to take a selfie with the transgender contestants, he suddenly fainted, causing chaos.

Other guests, security, and event organisers quickly came to help. Vishal was given first aid at the time before he was taken to a hospital in Chennai. The incident interrupted the event for about half an hour. Former Tamil Nadu minister K. Ponmudy was also there and he helped coordinate the efforts to provide care, and ensure Vishal received treatment.

Actor Vishal Health Update (Photo: X)

A statement about his health status has caught the attention of netizens. It reads: "We would like to clarify recent reports regarding Actor Vishal’s health. During his appearance as Chief Guest at an event organized by the transgender community, #Vishal experienced a brief episode of fatigue and fainted. It was later confirmed that he had skipped his regular meal that afternoon, having only consumed juice, which likely led to a drop in energy levels. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors conducted a thorough check-up."

It further read, "Fortunately, there is no cause for concern. The medical team has confirmed that Vishal is in good health and has advised him to maintain regular meal timings going forward. He is currently doing well and recovering with rest."

This is not the first incident related to Vishal's health that has raised alarms. Earlier this year, during a promotional event for Madha Gaja Raja, the actor appeared with noticeably trembling hands. His team had then stated it was due to fatigue.

Vishal, who initially started in the industry as an assistant director, became an established actor following his film Sandakozhi. He then appeared in films such as Thimiru and Thaamirabharani. He was last seen in Madha Gaja Raja, which was stuck in development for about ten years and released in January 2025.

