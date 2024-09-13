Vishal Bhardwaj And Shahid Kapoor Reunite For Untitled Project, Triptii Dimri Joins As Female Lead

Mumbai: Production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment announced on Friday that they have joined forces with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, and actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri for their upcoming untitled project. The makers took to social media and shared a collage with snaps of Shahid, Triptii, Vishal and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sharing the collage on Instagram, the production house wrote, "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend @vishalrbhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse @shahidkapoor! Delighted to welcome the incredibly gifted @tripti_dimri to the #NGEFamily! - Love #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala." Triptii posted a smiley emoji in the comment section. The details of the movie are yet to be announced.

Speaking of Shahid's professional endeavours, he was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He will next be seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. Also starring Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, the movie is set to release on February 14, 2025.

Triptii, who has featured in movies like Poster Boys, Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala, has gained wide recognition for her role as Zoya in the action film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. She last appeared in Bad Newz, alongside Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk. Triptii next has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, and Dhadak 2 along with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is known for producing Kambakkht Ishq, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Housefull, Anjaana Anjaani, 2 States, Kalank, Super 30, Baaghi, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and 83. Their last production was the biographical sports film Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. It starred Kartik Aaryan as India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. (With IANS inputs)