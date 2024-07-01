Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup Win Post Tops Instagram Likes In India, Beats Kiara-Sidharth's Wedding Photo

Hyderabad: India's cricket team and Virat Kohli have been scripting history with their phenomenal triumph at the T20 World Cup. In a remarkable feat, Kohli's celebratory social media post has now etched its name in the record books, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Bollywood's power couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

The cricketer's Instagram post, which has garnered more than 18 million likes, has dethroned Kiara's wedding announcement post from February 7, 2023, which has 16.26 million likes. Kohli's post featured a picture of Team India's triumphant moments, including the T20 World Cup trophy lift and the jubilant celebrations in the locker room. Accompanying the post, he expressed his gratitude, writing, "Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it, jai hind."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recorded 13.19 million likes for their wedding photo. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who wed in December 2021, also held the record with over 12.6 million likes on their wedding pictures.

Prior to Kohli's record-breaking post, Kiara and Sidharth had held the title for the most-liked Instagram picture in India. The couple had surpassed the likes garnered by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photo, which had accumulated 13.19 million likes. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot in December 2021, also briefly held the record with over 12.6 million likes on their wedding pictures.

While Kohli's post continues to rack up likes, it still lags behind the current record holder, Lionel Messi's post celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup win, which has been liked by as many as 75.3 million users.