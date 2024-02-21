Virat Kohli Spotted for the First Time in London after Son Akaay with Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child on February 15. While the couple has kept their location under wraps, a picture of Virat from UK fueled the speculations that their son Akaay is London-born.

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli just became parents for the second time! They shared the exciting news on Instagram, announcing the birth of their son, Akaay, born on February 15. While they kept their location secret, fans quickly spotted Virat strolling in London after the announcement.

There were rumors that Anushka would give birth in a London hospital, and seeing Virat in London added fuel to the speculation. In the photo circulating online, Virat appears strolling the streets of London, dressed casually in a dark jacket and white pants, wearing a cap.

In their Instagram statement, the couple expressed their joy, introducing Akaay as the younger brother to their three-year-old daughter, Vamika. They requested privacy during this special time in their lives, thanking everyone for their blessings and well wishes.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude – Virat and Anushka," reads the post on Virat and Anushka's Instagram handles.

Speculation about Anushka's pregnancy had been ongoing for a while, although the couple neither confirmed nor denied it. Throughout, Anushka accompanied Virat to cricket matches and has been preparing for the release of her Netflix film, Chakda 'Xpress, following her last lead role in the 2018 film Zero.

The couple, affectionately known as 'Virushka' by their fans, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika, into the world, completing their family before the arrival of little Akaay.

