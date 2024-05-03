Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned a year older on May 1, Wednesday. The actor celebrated her special day with her husband Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and other players. While the birthday was a hush-hush affair, Virat has now shared a sneak peek from the celebrations.

Virat Kohli Shares Sneak Peek of Anushka Sharma's Birthday Celebration in Bengaluru (Instagram image)

The actor marked her special day by going on a dinner date with her cricketer husband and fellow cricketers. The actress celebrated her 36th birthday in Bengaluru opting for an intimate party with her hubby and close friends at the lavish eatery Lupa. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Virat posted a Story featuring a menu with Anushka's name on it.

"Celebrating Anushka," the cover read. Virat captioned the photo, "Thank you, (Chef) Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.." The photo suggests that the couple was dining at Lupa, a high-end restaurant in Bengaluru.

Anushka Sharma birthday celebration (Instagram image)

On the other hand, Anushka re-shared a group photo from the celebration. The photo was formerly shared by cricketer Faf du Plessis. Sharing the picture, the South African player wrote: "Great night spend with good people..." On Anushka's birthday, Virat posted a slew of adorable pictures of his wife on Instagram and wrote a lengthy and heartwarming post prophesying his love for her. The note stated, "I would have been absolutely lost if I hadn't found you. Happy birthday, my love. You are the light in our world. We love you so much."

Virat and Anushka first met shooting an advertisement for a shampoo brand in 2013. In 2017, they got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Their first kid, a baby girl named Vamika, was born in 2021. Anushka and Virat announced the birth of their second child in a statement released earlier this year.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will appear in the film Chakda Xpress. It is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film also marks her return to filming after nearly four years. She was recently seen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The sports drama will premiere on Netflix soon.