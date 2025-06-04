Virat Runs To Hug Anushka After RCB's Maiden IPL Win, Says 'She's Backed Me Through Thick And Thin'

Hyderabad: In a moment that brought together sports, emotion, and love, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli embraced his wife Anushka Sharma moments after the team clinched their first-ever IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium, breaking an 18-year drought. With the final delivery confirming RCB's win against Punjab Kings (PBKS), an elated Kohli fell to his knees then bolted towards the stands. Kohli had tears streaming down his face as he embraced a joyful Anushka in the stands, who had been cheering for him throughout the match.

The couple marked the occasion with an emotional embrace, forehead kiss, and smiles that would have melted the hearts of millions back home. Anushka sat wiping away tears of joy as Kohli answered post-match questions. "This is very, very special for her as well," Kohli said later in an interview, adding, "She's going to be so, so proud."

Kohli credited Anushka for her unwavering support throughout his journey, noting, "Only when you play professionally do you understand what your partner goes through emotionally. She's backed me through thick and thin." The win capped off an eventful year for Kohli, coming just months after India's Champions Trophy win and his retirement from Test cricket.

It was also a full-circle moment for the couple as Anushka, a "Bangalore girl," has been part of RCB's story for years, watching from the sidelines as Kohli gave his all on the field. RCB's close win, defending 22 runs in the last over needing just 29, was so much more than just a match for fans who have stuck with their team for years.