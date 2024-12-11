Virat - Anushka Wedding Anniversary: 5 Posts of Couple That Summarise Their Love for Each Other

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of India's most beloved couples, are celebrating seven years of marital bliss. The power couple has consistently shown their love and admiration for each other on social media, giving their fans a glimpse into their beautiful relationship. Though the couple keeps things private, their occasional appreciation posts have their fans' hearts melting.

On their 7th wedding anniversary, have a look at their 5 social media posts, showering love on their significant other.

Virat's Valentine's Day Post (2014)

Virat's post on February 14, 2014, removed all doubts about their relationship status. He wrote, "Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me." The post broke the internet back in 2014 with the star player officially wishing Anushka on Valentine's day.

Virat's Birthday Wish for Anushka (2014)

On Anushka's recent birthday, Virat posted a heartfelt message along with her pictures, writing, "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much."

For the unversed, Anushka turned 36 on May 1, 2024. Virat, who often credit Sharma for giving direction to his life, took to his social media handle to shower birthday love on the actor with a beautiful solo picture of her.

Anushka's Note After Virat's T20 World Cup Performance (2022)

When Virat faced a slump in his cricket career, Anushka stood by him, knowing he would rise again. Her faith proved right during India's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in 2022. Anushka's heartfelt note after the game highlighted her admiration for his resilience.

Taking to Instagram, Sharma penned a heartfelt note, which read: "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!"

Anushka's Unconditional Love

Anushka frequently pens down her feelings for Virat, sharing them with the world. Recently, the actor dropped a post for her hubby while she was away from him. Dropping a PDA filled-picture, she wrote: "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person ❤️ #MissingHubby too much post."

Due to their busy schedules, the two are often in different parts of the world. However, these gestures reflect the purity and depth of their relationship.

Anushka's Birthday Post for Virat (2014)

Anushka shared a glorious post on Virat's 36th birthday, featuring a picture of him with their daughter Vamika and son Akaay. The post left social media in awe, giving fans a sneak peek of their kids Akaay and Vamika.

Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 in Italy in the presence of close family and friends after dating for a couple of years. The two met during the shoot of a shampoo ad and instantly connected.