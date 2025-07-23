ETV Bharat / entertainment

Viral Meme Creator Atheist Krishna, Praised By Akshay Kumar And PM Modi, Passes Away

Popular digital creator Atheist Krishna, known for photo edits and humorous memes, passed away due to pneumonia, leaving fans and celebrities mourning his untimely death.

Published : July 23, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based digital creator and Photoshop artist Atheist Krishna, known for his photo edits and memes, has passed away due to complications from pneumonia. His untimely death has left his followers and the broader online community in shock, with condolences pouring in from fellow creators, fans, and admirers of his work.

Known for blending humour with empathy, Krishna rose to fame on social media through witty memes and expertly crafted Photoshop creations. However, what truly set him apart was his commitment to reviving old and damaged photographs, which brought smiles to his followers. His edits weren't just about entertainment; they carried sentiment, nostalgia, and kindness.

Krishna's reach was not limited to just the online meme sphere. His content had been acknowledged and appreciated by none other than Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video, Akshay Kumar praised the creator for spreading happiness through his art.

"Hi Krishna, this is Akshay. A few of my friends know about you and follow your content. They told me about the incredible work you do with your Photoshop skills to bring a smile to people's faces. And recently, I showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he also had a hearty laugh... Keep bringing a smile to people's faces with your clean and honest humour. You will receive a lot of blessings. Keep it up, Krishna," Kumar said in the video.

The moment was further heightened when Prime Minister Modi reposted the video and responded, saying, "Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!"

Despite his growing fame, Krishna remained humble and grounded. Tragically, his health began deteriorating in early July. According to a social media user, Krishna had reached out to him via messages, revealing he was unwell.

"Woke up to the terrible news of Atheist_Krishna passing away. He was one of the kindest people I met on this platform. On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needed to be operated on. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said, 'It would be a miracle if I survive this.' I couldn't stop thinking about it. Just yesterday, I couldn't wait and pinged him... Gone too soon..." the user shared, along with a screenshot of their WhatsApp exchange.

In the same conversation, Krishna had explained he had water in his lungs and was preparing for surgery. Despite medical intervention, his condition worsened. His brother later confirmed that Krishna passed away at 4:30 am on July 23.

Soon after the news of his demise spread, tributes from fans, influencers, and creators swamped social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Reddit. Several praised his kindness, creativity, and the joy that he was spreading through his work. Krishna's age is not officially known, but the fact that he died at quite a young age has contributed to the sorrow felt by people.

