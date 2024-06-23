Viral Alert! Pawan Kalyan Poses with Wife Anna Lezhneva, Akira Nandan and Aadhya Join their dad for Endearing Picture

Hyderabad: Power Star Pawan Kalyan, recently sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has reached a milestone in his political journey. A viral photo from the swearing-in ceremony earlier this month shows Pawan Kalyan with his family.

In the viral picture, Pawan Kalyan, dressed in traditional attire, poses happily with his wife Anna Lezhneva and children Aadhya and Akira Nandan, from his previous marriage with Renu Desai. This joyous family moment is now spreading positive vibes on social media as fans are ecstatic to see the endearing picture of the superstar with his loved ones.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Ustaad Bhagat Singh, They Call Him OG, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Fans are eagerly awaiting the Power Star's return to the silver screen, however, Pawan Kalyan has reportedly decided to postpone filming for these projects for now. The superstar is focusing instead on his political commitments. Despite the buzz around his upcoming films, it's speculated he may not sign new projects anytime soon as he prioritises building his political stature.

Teasers for OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu have already been released, heightening anticipation among Pawan Kalan fans.