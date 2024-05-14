Viral Alert! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Send Paps Thoughtful Gifts. Read Why

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expressed their gratitude to the paparazzi by sending them thoughtful gift hampers accompanied by a heartfelt note. The couple thanked the media for respecting their children's privacy and for their cooperative nature.

On Tuesday, a paparazzo took to social media to share a video showcasing the gifts they received from the actor and cricketer. The viral video revealed that the gift basket was filled with items that would be useful for the paparazzi in their line of work. The goodies included a power bank, a compact storage bag, a smartwatch, and a water bottle, among other essentials.

The note attached to the gift read, "Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! With love, Anushka & Virat" This gesture is significant given the couple's strong stance on maintaining their children's privacy. They have always been protective of their kids, Vamika and Akaay, and have a strict no-photo policy in place.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, on February 15. Anushka recently made her first public appearance after giving birth to her son. She was captured on camera cheering for Virat from the stands as Royal Challengers Bangalore played against Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On the professional front, Anushka is gearing up to make her Bollywood comeback with the highly anticipated Jhulan Goswami biopic, Chakda Xpress, which is set to premiere on Netflix. The film marks her return to acting after a brief hiatus, and fans are eagerly awaiting her performance.